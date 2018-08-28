Last chance to have your say on Sid Valley Neighbourhood Plan

The Sid Valley Neighbourhood Plan logo Archant

There’s just under a month left to have your say on the Sid Valley Neighbourhood Plan (SVNP), and help guide development in the area.

The closing date for the six-week consultation on the neighbourhood plan, that will help shape the valley for the next 20 years, is Friday, March 8.

Sidmouth Town Council officially submitted the SVNP to East Devon District Council (EDDC) in December.

A neighbourhood plan is a planning policy document that will be used by EDDC’s when it considers planning applications.

Once the consultation has finished the plans will go to an independent examiner, who will inspect the plan against a series of ‘basic conditions’ that the plan must meet. If the examiner agrees that the plan meets the basic conditions it will proceed to a local referendum.

If more than half of the electors vote in favour of the plan, it will become part of the statutory development plan for East Devon.

Any comments made as part of the consultation will be taken into consideration by the examiner.

Comments can also be made available on the East Devon website.

Sidmouth has the second largest population in East Devon, with just under 14,500 residents, representing ten per cent of the total district population.

The SVNP has been in the making for the past three years, since March 2016, covering a variety of topics including the natural and built environment, the economy and employment, housing, transport, and community facilities.

Bruce De Saram, EDDC’s lead member for neighbourhood planning, said: “The submitted version of the neighbourhood plan is the result of a great deal of hard work by volunteer steering group members, working to deliver local objectives, informed by extensive public engagement and consultation.

“I congratulate the steering group on the production of a neighbourhood plan, which with the support of the local community, will serve Sidmouth Parish for many years to come.”

Visit the East Devon website at eastdevon.gov.uk/planning/neighbourhood-and-community-plans/neighbourhood-plans/ to find the plan and its supporting documents, as well as a form to submit your comments.