Could autumn referendum be on the cards for neighbourhood plan?

The view over Sidmouth from Connaught Gardens Archant

The Sid Valley Neighbourhood Plan has taken another step towards completion after being approved by an examiner.

The plan's steering group hope residents could head to the polls as early as autumn after the document was approved and passed by the independent examiner this week.

The neighbourhood plan, which has been more than three years in the making, will now be tweaked before being put before East Devon District Council for approval.

Once passed, the district council will set a date for a referendum inviting residents to vote to approve or reject the plan, which will be used to decide how the Sid Valley looks over the next 15 years.

Deirdre Hounsom, chairman of the steering group, said: "The referendum will likely be in early autumn and the steering group would like to thank all members of Sidmouth Town Council past and present for their ongoing support during the three years of the plan's preparation.

"The steering group would also like to thank all those residents who completed their surveys along the way and the volunteers who helped analyse the results of those surveys."