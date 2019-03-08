Advanced search

Sid Valley Neighbourhood Plan set to be 'made' this week

PUBLISHED: 16:41 28 October 2019

Deck chairs along Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Deck chairs along Sidmouth seafront. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Archant

A blueprint for development in the Sid Valley is set to be officially adopted this week.

Residents voted in supported for the Sid Valley Neighbourhood Plan in September and the document must now be formally 'made' by the district council.

The plan will be discussed at East Devon District Council's cabinet meeting on Wednesday, October 30.

Council officers have recommended the plan be adopted after receiving a majority 'yes' vote of 90 per cent and no substantive reason not to make it.

A cabinet document said: "The plan has been produced with considerable community engagement.

"All persons living in the parish have been engaged throughout the plan's production and all persons registered to vote in the area could vote in the referendum."

A total of 2,140 residents (90 per cent) voted in favour of adopting the document in a referendum. 227 voted against and five ballot papers were spoilt.

The turnout was 19.4 per cent.

