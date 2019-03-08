East Devon war memorials granted Grade-II status ahead of Remembrance Day

Sidbury's war memorial.

Two Sid Valley war memorials have been awarded Grade-II listed status days before Remembrance Sunday.

Salcombe Regis war memorial.

The memorials in Salcombe Regis and Sidbury are among 26 that have been chosen in Devon by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The Government committee was advised by Historic England, which announced by in 2014 it would list 2,500 war memorials by the end of 2018.

Heritage Minister Helen Whately said: "War memorials have a special place in communities and remind us of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

"It is right that these monuments to the brave people who sadly never returned from the First World War will now be preserved and protected."

Topsham's war memorial.

Deborah Williams, Historic England's listing team leader in the West, said: "This Sunday (10 November) many of us will observe the two minutes' silence, which shows just how important we still believe it is for us to commemorate those who have died in conflict.

"It's this same respect for the fallen that has inspired us to list these memorials in Devon and help protect them for years to come."

Within East Devon, memorials in Topsham, Payhembury, Whimple and Talaton have also been granted Grade-II listed status.