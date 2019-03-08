Advanced search

East Devon war memorials granted Grade-II status ahead of Remembrance Day

PUBLISHED: 08:39 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:39 08 November 2019

Sidbury's war memorial. Ref shs 45 19TI 3391. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidbury's war memorial. Ref shs 45 19TI 3391. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Two Sid Valley war memorials have been awarded Grade-II listed status days before Remembrance Sunday.

Salcombe Resis war memorial. Ref shs 45 19TI 3413. Picture: Terry IfeSalcombe Resis war memorial. Ref shs 45 19TI 3413. Picture: Terry Ife

The memorials in Salcombe Regis and Sidbury are among 26 that have been chosen in Devon by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The Government committee was advised by Historic England, which announced by in 2014 it would list 2,500 war memorials by the end of 2018.

Heritage Minister Helen Whately said: "War memorials have a special place in communities and remind us of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

"It is right that these monuments to the brave people who sadly never returned from the First World War will now be preserved and protected."

Topsham's war memorial. Ref shs 45 19TI 3428. Picture: Terry IfeTopsham's war memorial. Ref shs 45 19TI 3428. Picture: Terry Ife

Deborah Williams, Historic England's listing team leader in the West, said: "This Sunday (10 November) many of us will observe the two minutes' silence, which shows just how important we still believe it is for us to commemorate those who have died in conflict.

"It's this same respect for the fallen that has inspired us to list these memorials in Devon and help protect them for years to come."

Within East Devon, memorials in Topsham, Payhembury, Whimple and Talaton have also been granted Grade-II listed status.

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Tar Barrel organisers ‘disappointed’ as crowds avoid car parks

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019: ‘Do not abandon cars’ in town says organisers

Ottery Tar Barrels. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man dies after car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Peak Hill Road. Picture: Terry Ife

Car goes over cliff in Sidmouth

Emergency services are on the scene. Picture: Ian Lange

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife

Tar Barrel organisers ‘disappointed’ as crowds avoid car parks

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019: ‘Do not abandon cars’ in town says organisers

Ottery Tar Barrels. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

East Devon war memorials granted Grade-II status ahead of Remembrance Day

Sidbury's war memorial. Ref shs 45 19TI 3391. Picture: Terry Ife

Your chance to carry the ball for England at Sandy Park

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: Ball Carrier, match officials during the Women's Six Nations match between England and France at Twickenham Stadium on February 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers - RFU/The RFU Collection via Getty Images)

New Sidmouth College music teacher ‘excited’ for musical future

Richard Morgan, new music teacher at Sidmouth College. Ref shs 45 19TI 3491. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Running Club quartet tackle the Jolly Running 5k Halloween Race

The Sidmouth Running Club quartet that travelled to South Devon to take part in the Jolly Running, 5k Dark Halloween race. Picture: SIDMOUTH RFC

Sidmouth cliff death ‘not suspicious’

The scene in Sidmouth involving a car that fell from the cliff top. Ref shs 45 19TI 3508. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists