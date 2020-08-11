Advanced search

Sidbury and Sidford churches reopen for services after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 August 2020

Sidbury Church. Ref shs 09-16AW 9736. Picture: Alex Walton

Sidbury Church. Ref shs 09-16AW 9736. Picture: Alex Walton

Sidbury Parish Church will be open for morning worship this Sunday (August 16) for the first time since lockdown began in March.

The service will introduce the Revd Laura Selman as the new Team Vicar for Sidbury, Sidford and Woolbrook.

Her husband Matt is the new vicar at Sidmouth Parish Church; the couple have moved to the area from Suffolk with their two young children.

Both were licensed by the Bishop of Exeter, Robert Atwell, at a service at Sidmouth Parish Church on Wednesday, August 5, along with Rev Prebendary Kim Mathers who will have a role across the Mission Community.

St Peter’s Church in Sidford will hold its first service since lockdown on the morning of Sunday, August 30. As with Sidbury Parish Church, the service will be conducted under Covid-19 social distancing regulations, and both services start at 11am.

Some churches in the Sid Valley Mission Community that are not yet holding services are still open at certain times for private prayer. Visit their website for further information.

