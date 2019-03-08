Tickets on sale now for Sidbury Bonfire and Firework Display

Sidbury fireworks. shs sidbury fireworks 17 Archant

This year's bonfire and firework display at Sidbury Manor takes place on Saturday, November 2.

Live music will be provided by The Superband, there will be a bar selling beer, cider and mulled wine, and there will also be food and soft drinks available.

Last year's event attracted a record crowd and raised £1,500 for Hospiscare and £1,000 for the Royal British Legion.

This year's nominated charity is the Red Cross, and other organisations will also receive donations if there are sufficient funds.

Gates open at 5.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks will start at 7.15pm.

People are asked not to bring sparklers; these are not permitted on the site.

Tickets are available for the lower prices of £6.50 for adults and £4.50 for children under 14 until Wednesday, October 30.

They are on sale, for cash only, at Sidmouth Post Office, The Rising Sun in Sidford, The Red Lion in Sidbury and Drew's of Sidbury.

Tickets on the gate will be £8 and £6.