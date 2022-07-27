Plans submitted for new cricket club pavilion

How the new Sidbury Cricket Club pavilion could look - Credit: de Moubray/EDC

Plans have been submitted to replace a cricket club's pavilion.

Sidbury Cricket Club would benefit from improved facilities, including a club room and improved showers and changing rooms, at the pavilion on their Bridge Street ground.

The scheme, submitted by de Moubray Arts & Architecture on behalf of the club, has been submitted to East Devon District Council for consideration.

"The present building is of no interest architectually, being built in various stages, and does not answer the needs of a modern sports clubhouse, particularly in terms of changing rooms/showers etc," it said.

"The new plan incorporates a club room (and) instead of flat roofs, the new design has a shallow pitched roof."

The new design is 'longer and slightly higher' than the existing clubhouse, the application says, and includes a covered verandah.

"Yet to be decided is the best route, location and type of foul drainage system," the application adds.

"This will be covered at the stage of building regulations application."

The current pavilion would be demolished - Credit: de Moubray/EDC

Access to the site would remain unchanged.

For more details on the application, and to comment on the plans, log on to www.eastdevon.gov.uk/planning.