Jack-plop! Sidbury's alpaca dung-raiser is a huge boost for cricket club

A quirky dung-raiser has proven very poop-ular after raising cash to cover Sidbury Cricket Club’s costs for a season.

With the team set to return to the Devon Cricket League this weekend, members decided to revive a fun tradition, asking residents to guess where an alpaca may poo.

A grid was created on the pitch and all 806 squares were snapped up ahead of Wednesday night when the trio of Brian, Merry and Valentino, were unleashed.

Merry was the first to go, with adjudicators using technology to measure the location of the mess down to the nearest millimetre.

The winner was Sharon Davis, who donated her winnings back to the club.

Mark Bishop, from the club, said: “From a fundraising point of view we have raised a seasons worth of money. This is something we can do every year.”

The club thanked Bearhouse Alpacas, Blackdown Surveys, and The Red Lion for their help to make the event.

