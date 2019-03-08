Advanced search

Jack-plop! Sidbury's alpaca dung-raiser is a huge boost for cricket club

PUBLISHED: 13:52 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:00 02 May 2019

Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3615. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3615. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A quirky dung-raiser has proven very poop-ular after raising cash to cover Sidbury Cricket Club’s costs for a season.

Richard Harris and Pippa Westall of Bearhouse Alpacas at the Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3603. Picture: Terry IfeRichard Harris and Pippa Westall of Bearhouse Alpacas at the Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3603. Picture: Terry Ife

With the team set to return to the Devon Cricket League this weekend, members decided to revive a fun tradition, asking residents to guess where an alpaca may poo.

A grid was created on the pitch and all 806 squares were snapped up ahead of Wednesday night when the trio of Brian, Merry and Valentino, were unleashed.

Merry was the first to go, with adjudicators using technology to measure the location of the mess down to the nearest millimetre.

The winner was Sharon Davis, who donated her winnings back to the club.

Tom Grove feeding the Alpacas at the Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3606. Picture: Terry IfeTom Grove feeding the Alpacas at the Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3606. Picture: Terry Ife

Mark Bishop, from the club, said: “From a fundraising point of view we have raised a seasons worth of money. This is something we can do every year.”

The club thanked Bearhouse Alpacas, Blackdown Surveys, and The Red Lion for their help to make the event.

Read how the tradition was revived here.

Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3600. Picture: Terry IfeSidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3600. Picture: Terry Ife

Alick Russell marks the spot at the Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3631. Picture: Terry IfeAlick Russell marks the spot at the Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3631. Picture: Terry Ife

An appropriate emoji is placed on the winning grid at the Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3636. Picture: Terry IfeAn appropriate emoji is placed on the winning grid at the Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3636. Picture: Terry Ife

Alick Russell and Pippa Westall keep an eye on proceedings at the Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3626. Picture: Terry IfeAlick Russell and Pippa Westall keep an eye on proceedings at the Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3626. Picture: Terry Ife

Charlie Ackerley on BBQ duties at the Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3622. Picture: Terry IfeCharlie Ackerley on BBQ duties at the Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3622. Picture: Terry Ife

Chris Fitzhenry tells Sharon Davies that she has won the Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event prize. Ref shs 18 19TI 3637. Picture: Terry IfeChris Fitzhenry tells Sharon Davies that she has won the Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event prize. Ref shs 18 19TI 3637. Picture: Terry Ife

Sharon Davis won the winning grid at the Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3635. Picture: Terry IfeSharon Davis won the winning grid at the Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3635. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3621. Picture: Terry IfeSidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3621. Picture: Terry Ife

Finding the winner at the Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3633. Picture: Terry IfeFinding the winner at the Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3633. Picture: Terry Ife

Alick Russell about to find out the winning grid at the Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3632. Picture: Terry IfeAlick Russell about to find out the winning grid at the Sidbury cricket Alpaca fundraising event. Ref shs 18 19TI 3632. Picture: Terry Ife

