Sidbury Village Hall filled to the rafters with donations for Ukraine

Sidbury Village Hall has been inundated with donations to go to help Ukrainian refugees.

The hall opened up last Friday to accept essential items which will be taken to the Romanian and Polish borders for refugees.

An army of volunteers from Sidbury came together to help box donations up and load up the vans. Doors opened at 10 am, but had to close by midday because there was no room to store the amount of donations coming in.

Local Sidmouth and Sidbury businesses helped out. Sidbury garage 'Big Pauls' and Ford Property Services lent vans out to help shift boxes of donations. Potburys of Sidmouth donated a container to help store the donations. Sidbury Food Bank donated food, and Sidbury Village Hall was handed over to them all weekend to carry on boxing up supplies.

According to the United Nations (UN), more than 2 million people have fled Ukraine, and more than 4.5 million more could follow to neighbouring countries like Poland if the fighting continues to spread.

Organiser of the donations Tony Hall - Credit: Tony Hall

Organiser Tony Hall said: "I was home watching the news, I saw a clip of a mum and daughter sat on a bus with just a rucksack, the dad was watching his family go before going back into Kyiv to fight, and I just thought it was awful.

"I know as Britons we can't go over there and fight, but after seeing the footage on the news, I couldn't just sit back and do nothing.

"I'd like to thank everyone in the village who donated, and apologise to those we had to turn down, we can barely see the floor in here, we have that much stuff. Thank you to the businesses helping us move the boxes. Sorting through them all is the easy bit, now we have to work out how to get all this stuff out to those who need it.

"I have a 12x12 container in Sidmouth ready to fill with boxes, but I think at this rate I'm going to need another".

One of the volunteers boxing up clothes - Credit: Adam Manning

One of the many vans full of supplies. - Credit: Adam Manning

Volunteers busy boxing up supplies - Credit: Adam Manning







