What is happening during Sidbury Fair Week 2019?

Sidbury's historic village fair week returns this September with a packed programme aimed at all ages.

The tradition goes back more than 1,000 years and will take place between Saturday, September 14, and Sunday, September 22.

Annual events including the scarecrows gather, fun run and walk, hot pennies and fair day are set to attract large crowds throughout the week.

The tradition can be traced back to 1291 when the village was granted a charter for a fair by Edward I.

It was to be held for three days to cover the Feast of the Virgin Mary in September, and would give residents the chance to sell livestock and the produce of their fields and gardens.

The week will open with the scarecrows gather on September 14, with participants inspired to create Disney themed scarecrows.

Entries should be brought to the parish rooms on the morning between 10am and noon to be distributed around the village for the week.

Forms for the fun run and walk are available ahead of the event on September 15. A limber up church service will be held before the race at 10.45am. Participants can enter on the day.

The walking routes are suitable for all abilities and pushchairs. Prizes will be awarded at 1pm and refreshements will be available.

The hot pennies tradition and glove ceremony will begin at midday on Tuesday, September 17, in Church Street.

Entry forms are available for the children's picture competition and amateur photographic display and contest, both with the theme 'anything on wheels'.

An archive exhibition of Sidbury during World War Two will be on display in St Giles Church.

Sidbury Fair Day will mark the halfway point on September 18 and will begin from 10am.

Organisers say this year's village auction will be 'slightly different' this year when it starts at 12.30pm. On offer will be local profuce and the traditional auction of poultry and livestock.

All livestock must be pre-entered with Stags Auctioneers by calling 01404 42553.

Stalls, country clay shooting and the annual Jordan Cross Memorial Duck Race at 3.30pm

Other events throughout the week include a quiz night at the Red Lion (September 16), harvest thanksgiving service (September 19), skittles tournament (September 21) before ending with the equestrian pleasure ride on September 22.

Leaflets and entry forms are available from Drews, The Red Lion and St Giles Church.