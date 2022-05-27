Sidbury gas pipe upgrade completed

The area where the gas pipe work was undertaken - Credit: Google

Work to upgrade gas pipes in Sidbury has finished on time.

The improvement work in Furzehill and Higher Greenhead started in early April and involved road closures and traffic management.

Wales & West Utilities worked with Devon County Council to plan the work.

The initial plan, involving a month-long road closure, was scaled down to shorter closures after local residents expressed concerns.

Jake Sami from Wales & West Utilities, who managed the £45,000 project, said: “We’re happy to have finished this upgrade work on time and want to thank everyone who lives and works in the area for bearing with us while we completed this essential work.

“This work was essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”