Sidbury speed 'gun slingers' ready for training

Sidbury residents conducting a traffic survey. Ref shs 28 18TI 7751. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A community campaign to crack down on speed through Sidbury is taking its next step forward.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents are set to undergo training this autumn to become speed watch volunteers in response to concerns about speed, size of vehicles and volume of traffic in the village.

The group, who have been nicknamed the Sidbury gun slingers, was created by Sidbury Traffic Action Group (STAG).

The sensor recorded the speed of each vehicle that passed through the village 24 hours a day for that week.

It was revealed 30,255 vehicles drove through the village during the week and 88 per cent of the vehicles went at speeds in excess of the enforceable 20mph limit.

Councillor John Loudoun, ward member for Sidbury, said: "I think it is a really positive move. It shows the community trying to ensure the safety on the roads through the village.

"Because we have such a high percentage who break the speed limit, villagers are determined to make sure more people keep to the speed limit."

Following a number of public meetings held by Sidbury WI, Devon County Council carried out a speed recording in Cotford Road in April last year.

Devon and Cornwall Police has now vetted and approved residents to undergo training.

A STAG spokesman said: "The next step for the speed watch group is to undertake their training which is hope to take place in early September.

"Once that has been completed then the group will, initially under the supervision of PCSO Phil Thomas, their police buddy, be training their speed guns on vehicles travelling through the village.

"Currently the speed watch group is intending to be located at positions at both ends of the village.

"Although the group do not have the powers to stop vehicles that are speeding, they will be recording full details of those vehicles that do."

Vehicles driving in excess of the 20mph limit will have their details documented and passed on to the police to follow up with the driver.