GALLERY: Sidbury Hot Pennies 2019

PUBLISHED: 16:41 17 September 2019

Sidbury Hot Pennies 2019. Ref shs 38 19TI 0580. Picture: Terry Ife

The pennies were once again flying through the air in Sidbury today (Tuesday, September 17).

Sidbury Hot Pennies 2019. Ref shs 38 19TI 0569. Picture: Terry IfeSidbury Hot Pennies 2019. Ref shs 38 19TI 0569. Picture: Terry Ife

Check out our gallery of photos and video from the event and don't forget that you can share your own pictures with our readers by joining our photography website, iwitness24 at: http://eastdevon.iwitness24.co.uk

PHOTO ORDERS: You can order your prints by going to our photo ordering site: Archant News Prints

MORE: Photos of Sidbury Hot Pennies from 1976































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































