Advanced search

Digital Decoded
Nostalgia

GALLERY: Photos of Sidbury Hot Pennies from 1976

PUBLISHED: 12:32 16 September 2019

Sidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Sidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Copyright 2002

Check out our gallery of past pictures from Sidbury Hot Pennies.

Sidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archivesSidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

It's once again Sidbury Fair Week and we've delved through the Sidmouth Herald archives to bring you this throwback to 1976, when the coins were flying through the air during the annual popular hot pennies spectacle.

For those of you who are unaware, the hot pennies event consists of heating up copper coins and throwing them out to crowds of children from the local school to collect. It's an ancient tradition and can be traced back to 1291 when the village was granted a charter for a fair by Edward I.

If you have any old photos from Sidbury Fair Week then why not share them with our readers? Go to: http://eastdevon.iwitness24.co.uk to send in your photos.

MORE: What is happening during Sidbury Fair Week 2019?

Sidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archivesSidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Sidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archivesSidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Sidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archivesSidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Sidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archivesSidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Sidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archivesSidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Sidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archivesSidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Sidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archivesSidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Sidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archivesSidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Sidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archivesSidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Sidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archivesSidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Sidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archivesSidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Sidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archivesSidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Sidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archivesSidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Sidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archivesSidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Over 55s enjoy freedom of swimming in open water with confidence thanks to new scheme

Wild swimmers in Sidmouth pool. Picture: East Devon District Council

Successful Ottery businessman remembered as ‘lovely gentleman’

Alan Hemmings. Picture: Kings Manor Care Home

Tony Southgate of Archant’s Digital Decoded: Has your marketing changed to keep pace with your customers?

Tony Southgate.

Can you help out on Sidmouth Carnival night?

The Sidvale float at the Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 18TI 1846. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton – a town with great community spirit

Duncan Sheridan-Shaw at The Pig at Coombe. Ref edr 31 19TI 9486. Picture: Terry Ife

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Over 55s enjoy freedom of swimming in open water with confidence thanks to new scheme

Wild swimmers in Sidmouth pool. Picture: East Devon District Council

Successful Ottery businessman remembered as ‘lovely gentleman’

Alan Hemmings. Picture: Kings Manor Care Home

Tony Southgate of Archant’s Digital Decoded: Has your marketing changed to keep pace with your customers?

Tony Southgate.

Can you help out on Sidmouth Carnival night?

The Sidvale float at the Sidmouth Carnival. Ref shs 39 18TI 1846. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton – a town with great community spirit

Duncan Sheridan-Shaw at The Pig at Coombe. Ref edr 31 19TI 9486. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

GALLERY: Photos of Sidbury Hot Pennies from 1976

Sidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

Sidmouth’s prospect of having a park-and-ride has ‘gone’, county councillor says

The potential park-and-ride/change site. Picture: Google Maps

Ottery Under-14s launch new league term with 10 goal success

Ottery St Mary Under-14s new signing Jake Johnson in action during the win over Crediton. Picture: STEPHEN UPSHER

Over 55s enjoy freedom of swimming in open water with confidence thanks to new scheme

Wild swimmers in Sidmouth pool. Picture: East Devon District Council

Rogers nets four times as Sidmouth Town U16s bag opening day win

Sidmouth Raiders Under-16s. Back row (left to right) Merv Salter (coach), Reuben Bennett, Matt West, Frank Long, Owen Baldwin, Joel Evans, Ethan Gribble, Miles Lewis, Yan Mercan, Freddie Dorman and Mark O Connor (coach). Front row (left to right) Joe Norris, Corey Rogers, Josh O Connor and Jamie Salter. Picture: PAUL BENNETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists