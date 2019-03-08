Nostalgia

GALLERY: Photos of Sidbury Hot Pennies from 1976

Sidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives Copyright 2002

Check out our gallery of past pictures from Sidbury Hot Pennies.

Sidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives Sidbury Hot Pennies (1976). Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives

It's once again Sidbury Fair Week and we've delved through the Sidmouth Herald archives to bring you this throwback to 1976, when the coins were flying through the air during the annual popular hot pennies spectacle.

For those of you who are unaware, the hot pennies event consists of heating up copper coins and throwing them out to crowds of children from the local school to collect. It's an ancient tradition and can be traced back to 1291 when the village was granted a charter for a fair by Edward I.

