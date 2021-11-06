News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Sidbury Into Drama presents a fun murder mystery evening

person

Philippa Davies

Published: 12:00 PM November 6, 2021
Seven people in costume for their drama play

The cast of 'Who Killed Farmer Chris Masse?' - Credit: John Rush

Sidbury Into Drama is putting on its first production since the start of the Covid pandemic – a seasonal whodunnit called Who Killed Farmer Chris Masse? 

The performances are on Friday, November 26 and Saturday 27, and are described as ‘a fun evening where everybody is the detective’. 

In the play written by Chris Martin, Farmer Masse is killed in a rickety barn – and it certainly wasn’t an accident, he was murdered by someone he knew. But did they act on their own, or is there an accomplice? 


It’s down to the audience to solve the clues and work out who was responsible. 

The suspects are played by Pam Ward, Gwenan Paewai, John White, Vicky Grove, Gillian Mathieson and David Foreman. 

The performances begin at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12 per person, including refreshments, and are sold for tables of six. There will be a bar selling wine and beer. Tickets are available from Drews of Sidbury. 

East Devon News
Sidmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

English banknotes and coins

Council tax scammer foiled by elderly Sidmouth lady

Philippa Davies

person
Nicci Simpson with her partner Karl and baby Oliver

31 year old nominated for Business awards Mum of the year

Marc Astley

person
The line markings at Four Elms Hill

'No overtaking' lines to be painted at Four Elms accident blackspot

Philippa Davies

person
Sidbury fireworks 2016 display.

Get fired up for the return of Sidbury's big display this Saturday

Philippa Davies

person