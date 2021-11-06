Sidbury Into Drama is putting on its first production since the start of the Covid pandemic – a seasonal whodunnit called Who Killed Farmer Chris Masse?

The performances are on Friday, November 26 and Saturday 27, and are described as ‘a fun evening where everybody is the detective’.

In the play written by Chris Martin, Farmer Masse is killed in a rickety barn – and it certainly wasn’t an accident, he was murdered by someone he knew. But did they act on their own, or is there an accomplice?



It’s down to the audience to solve the clues and work out who was responsible.

The suspects are played by Pam Ward, Gwenan Paewai, John White, Vicky Grove, Gillian Mathieson and David Foreman.

The performances begin at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12 per person, including refreshments, and are sold for tables of six. There will be a bar selling wine and beer. Tickets are available from Drews of Sidbury.