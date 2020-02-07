Advanced search

Have a gander at Sidbury Into Drama's pantomime Mother Goose

PUBLISHED: 07:00 08 February 2020

A scene from Mother Goose. Picture: Sidbury Into Drama

A scene from Mother Goose. Picture: Sidbury Into Drama

Sidbury Into Drama

Sidbury into Drama's (SID's) pantomime for 2020, Mother Goose, will be staged at Sidbury Village Hall from Wednesday, February 26, until Saturday 29.

The traditional panto follows the fortunes of Mother Goose, a big-hearted poetess, her twins Brucey and Lucy, and their pet goose, Priscilla.

The family are poor and have to survive by selling Priscilla's eggs, until a chance meeting with a fairy godmother who turns all the eggs into gold.

This transforms the family's fortunes, but also attracts the attention of their wicked landlord, Baron Gammonchops, who plots to kidnap Priscilla and steal all her eggs.

Will the family, aided by a cast of characters including Intuneo, a wandering minstrel, Colonel Gander, and Fluffy the spotty dog, save Priscilla from an uncertain fate?

Mother Goose is played by Myles Reed, Brucey and Lucy by Chelsea Cross and Faye Chinery, Priscilla by Tracy Stone, Baron Gammonchops by Ben Upchurch, Colonel Gander by John Rush, and Fluffy by Eve Chinery.

Tickets are £8 for adults and £5 for children, obtainable from Drews of Sidbury.

Most Read

REFUSED: Ottery farm’s bid for on-site coffee shop would ‘detract from viability’ of town centre

Plans to build a coffee shop at Knightstone Farm in Ottery have been refused. Picture: Getty Images

Elderly man injured in Sidmouth town centre road accident

High Street, sidmouth. Ref shs 9252-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Sidmouth resident left without proper heating for months on end

Lyn Gaskin trying to keep warm in her cold and damp home in Sidmouth. Ref shs 05 20TI 7208. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans approved for Sidmouth’s Rockfish restaurant

The design for Rockfish at Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Sidmouth bungalow roof fire accidental, say firefighters

Fire engine.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

REFUSED: Ottery farm’s bid for on-site coffee shop would ‘detract from viability’ of town centre

Plans to build a coffee shop at Knightstone Farm in Ottery have been refused. Picture: Getty Images

Elderly man injured in Sidmouth town centre road accident

High Street, sidmouth. Ref shs 9252-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Sidmouth resident left without proper heating for months on end

Lyn Gaskin trying to keep warm in her cold and damp home in Sidmouth. Ref shs 05 20TI 7208. Picture: Terry Ife

Plans approved for Sidmouth’s Rockfish restaurant

The design for Rockfish at Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Sidmouth bungalow roof fire accidental, say firefighters

Fire engine.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

East Devon postie will deliver Marathon challenge for donkeys

Sharon Wells will be running the London Marathon to raise money for The Donkey Sanctuary. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Have a gander at Sidbury Into Drama’s pantomime Mother Goose

A scene from Mother Goose. Picture: Sidbury Into Drama

Sidmouth Town hosting Brixham at Manstone Lane on Saturday

Ilfracombe Town v Sidmouth Town in the South West Peninsula League Premier East. Picture: Matt Smart

Otterettes battle superbly but suffer more cup woe at hands of Buckland Athletic

Lucas nets two more as SOHC men’s 4th XI are beaten at home

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24