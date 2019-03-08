Double bill of plays by Sidbury Into Drama

Sheila Lewis, Vicky Grove, John Rush, Pam Ward, John Loveridge and Tanya Rees in Curses, Foiled Again! Picture supplied by Sidbury Into Drama Sidbury Into Drama

Sidbury into Drama presents a double bill and buffet at Sidbury Village Hall from Thursday, November 21 to Saturday, November 23.

The programme starts with Sat Love by Simon Brett, in which a philandering businessman's attempts to see his girlfriend are thwarted by a rather unconventional sat-nav.

The cast includes Sarah Jenkins, Gwenan Paewai and Lynden Webb.

It is followed by Curses, Foiled Again!

This is a dramatic comedy by Evelyn Hood, which portrays an eve-of-performance rehearsal of a rather creaky Victorian tragedy.

The cast bicker amongst themselves and the female lead - who cannot really act - still does not know her lines after three months of rehearsals.

Will the performance realise the 'sense of theatre' that its director wants, or is the last rehearsal going to the dogs?

Tickets are £12, to include a buffet, and are available now from Drews Butchers, Sidbury.