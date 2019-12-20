Injured duo freed from vehicle following two-car collision in Sidbury
PUBLISHED: 14:36 20 December 2019
Archant
Two injured people had to be extracted from a crash in Sidbury this morning.
Police attended the scene of a two-car collision at Sidbury Mill at 11am.
A spokeman said: "Emergency services attended and two people had to be extracted from the vehicle.
"They are believed to have sustained injuries which are not being treated as life-threatening or changing."
Comments have been disabled on this article.