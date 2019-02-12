Sidbury play park gets a makeover

A £30,000 transformation has brought a Sidbury park to life after a call from the community.

The play area at Furzehill was designed with help from more than 150 children from Sidbury Church of England Primary School and people living in the area.

The need for a refurbishment was raised with district councillor for Sidbury ward David Barratt by resident Dan Turner who had seen refurbished play areas elsewhere.

The pair agreed Furzehill play area looked sorry and outdated so Cllr Barratt worked to secure the necessary funding.

The council’s budget was supplemented by the Sid Vale Association’s Keith Owen Fund which donated £15,000 to provide the site with a zip wire.

Cllr Barratt said: “Immense thanks should also go to The Sid Vale Association’s Keith Owen fund for putting the icing on the cake with their grant for the zip wire.

“This shows how a resident can approach their ward councillor and get action.

“I hope the children really enjoy their new equipment.”

The project is one of five the district council will be completing across the district this year as part of £1million pounds’ worth of funding allocated by the council to refurbish play facilities.

