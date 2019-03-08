Advanced search

War memorial awarded status from Historic England

PUBLISHED: 15:54 20 May 2019

Sidbury War Memorial (inset) has been granted Grade II listed status by Histroic England. Pictures: Terry Ife

A historic monument has been granted Grade II listed status by Historic England.

Sidbury War Memorial has been added to the list of buildings of special architectural or historic interest following a visit by an inspector.

In a report Historic England called the structure an eloquent witness to the tragic impact on the local community of the events of World War One.

Deborah Williams said: "It [the memorial] is well made, with good proportions and using good materials, forming an elegant stone cross whose dignified design speaks strongly of the community's desire for remembrance following the tragic losses of the World War One.

"It has strong historic interest for its association with that conflict and the great national wave of commemoration which took place following it. In addition it has good group value with nearby listed buildings. It clearly merits listing at Grade II."

The memorial, in Greenhead, on the junction of Chapel Street, is on land given by Sir Charles Cave.

It was designed by London architect Walter Cave and built by Harry Hems and sons of Exeter.

The memorial was unveiled on May 11 1920 and dedicated by the Dean of Exeter.

An inscription remembering the parishioners who fell during the World War Two was subsequently added to the memorial.

Historic England also recognised the monument's location near other Grade II listed buildings including Woodvale Cottage and The Retreat.

The organisation said: "The aftermath of World War One saw the biggest single wave of public commemoration ever with tens of thousands of memorials erected across England.

"This was the result of both the huge impact on communities of the loss of three quarters of a million British lives, and also the official policy of not repatriating the dead, therefore the memorials provided the main focus of the grief felt at this great loss."

As well as recognising a building's architectural and historic interest, the status also gives protection towards the structure's future.

