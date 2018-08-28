Sidbury resurfacing works close roads for two weeks

Road closed Archant

Three Sidbury roads have been closed for two weeks while essential resurfacing works take place.

Cotford Road, Fore Street and Chapel Street (A375) will be out of action until Tuesday, January 29.

The works will be carried out between 7pm and 5am and during this time vehicle owners are asked not to park on the street.

Pedestrians have also been reminded not to walk on the freshly laid surface or tack coat. Residents should also check their feet before entering any premises.

The works involve removing the existing road surface, adjusting iron work then relaying a new surface.

It will include the area from the top of Orchard Side to the private road Pound Close.

Access will be maintained for residents and people using the village amenities. Visitors have been asked to speak to the gatemen at the closure point, so they can let you in when it is safe to do so. This may involve a delay of several minutes if equipment is moving within the works area.

Anyone arriving in Sidbury after 7pm please tell the gateman at the closure point that you are visiting the village hall, and they will be able tell you where to park away from the works being carried out that evening.

The contractor will be working each night on weeknights only and the use of any jackhammering will stop by 11pm.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways Management and the local member for Sidmouth, said: “Access will be maintained for residents to their homes, the pub and the village hall. Depending on where exactly the gang are working on a given night, it might be necessary to park and walk the last stretch, although this will be kept to a minimum.

“There will be gatemen on site at each end of the closure, they will be fully briefed on the need to allow access. Please speak to them if there are any questions.

“We are doing everything we can to keep the disruption to a minimum, although some interruption will be unavoidable and I’m sorry for any inconvenience this may cause.

The alternative, signed, route for vehicles will be via - A375, A3052, B3180, A30, Exeter Road, Sidmouth Road, A375 and vice versa.