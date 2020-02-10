Outline plans for seven 'low-cost' homes on Sidbury brownfield site get the go-ahead

Outline planning for seven homes in Sidbury have been given approval. Picture: Getty Images AndreyPopov

Outline plans to build seven 'low-cost' and 'sustainable' homes on brownfield land in Sidbury have been given the green light.

An application has been submitted to demolish an existing strip of garages at Burnt Oak and redevelop the site with the construction of houses.

The design and access statement for the application said the homes will be of various type and size, but predominantly two and three-storey builds, providing two to three bedrooms.

The statement said: "[They are] all at the low end of any price range, together with garaging and car parking space.

The site, at present, is at the southern end of Sidbury and at the northern end of a ribbon development of primarily terraced housing, known as Burnt Oak.

The statement said: "The existing garages have degraded to the extent where they are reaching the end of their useful lifespan and will soon require substantial expenditure by way of overhaul and repair, or preferably demolition and re-building."

Most of the 14 garages at the site on the site are let on a long-term basis to local residents.

The plans say that are in varying states of disrepair, but used on a daily basis.

The remainder of the site is used for garden and allotment purposes.

The application sought to build six homes in the form of a terrace of three two-story dwellings, one detached two-storey build and a pair of semi-detached three-storey homes.

The plans, which sought outnline permission for layout and access, also outlined a new access road and footpath which will connect to a courtyard comprising seven garages.

The two-bedroom coach house would be above four of the garages. The courtyard would provide 12 parking spaces, to be allocated for visitor and adjoining residents parking.

The application said: "The proposed development will make the best use of a largely brownfield site, providing an opportunity for predominantly low cost housing, improved and increased parking, and replacement of a dangerous junction with Chapel Street by a new access road with significantly improved visibility.

"We believe the proposals potentially provide the best solution to the redevelopment of the site."