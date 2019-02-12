Sidbury vets receives ‘outstanding’ award

Staff have been celebrating this week after receiving the ‘outstanding’ award. Picture: Raddenstiles Veterinary Surgery Archant

Poorly pets in Sidbury will be happy to know they are in good hands.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Raddenstiles Veterinary Surgery, in Church Street, has been celebrating after being recognised by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) for its ‘outstanding’ in-patient care.

It is now one of very few accredited veterinary general practices in the county to have two ‘outstanding’ service awards.

Clinical director Chris Ridge said: “The RCVS only distribute awards to practices that can demonstrate all staff have the knowledge and understanding to follow strict guidelines and protocols.

“The in-patient award focuses on the work of our nursing team, and this is great recognition of the way we look after and care for our patients – whether they are with us for a few hours or several days.”

The ‘In-patient Service’ award covers anaesthesia, dentistry, nursing, infection control, in-patient care, pain relief and surgery.