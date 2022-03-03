Villagers doing their bit to help Ukrainian refugees: How you can too

Hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing the war in Ukraine - Credit: AP

Heartbreaking images of Ukranian people fleeing their war-torn country have prompted one Sidbury villager to 'help these families out in these awful times'.

Tony Hall was watching coverage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, where hundreds of thousands of people have fled as the fighting escalates, when he decided to do something to help.

He has now organised an event at Sidbury Village Hall today (Friday), where residents can donate essential items which will be taken to the Romanian and Polish borders for Ukrainian refugees.

Mr Hall said: "I was home watching the news, I saw a clip of a mum and daughter sat on a bus with just a rucksack, the dad was watching his family go before going back into Kyiv to fight, and I just thought it was awful.

"I know as Britons we can't go over there and fight, but after seeing the footage on the news, I couldn't just sit back and do nothing.

"I wanted to do anything I could to help these families out in these awful times and that's why I decided to get the community to get donations together that we could then ship out to Ukraine."

The hall will be open from noon until 2pm and organisers are looking for the following items: foil survival blankets, nappies, wet wipes, Sudocrem, baby milk/food, sanitary items, towels, first aid kits, sleeping bags, metal cups, thermal clothing, gloves, hats, hairbrushes/combs, shampoo/shower gel, toothbrushes/toothpaste, deodorant, medicine such as paracetamol, ibuprofen, dressings, bandages, plasters, children's clothes, bandages and instant foods.

Sidbury Village Hall - Credit: Google Maps

According to the United Nations (UN), more than 360,000 people have fled Ukraine, and more than 4.5 million more could follow to neighbouring countries like Poland if the fighting continues to spread.

Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, said 4,500 Russian troops had been killed so far, and that 16 Ukrainian children had been killed since the start of the invasion.

Ukraine’s Interior Ministry also said that 352 Ukrainian civilians have been killed.

But Tony said he was hopeful donations from Sidbury could at least do some good for those fleeing the conflict.

"We have had an amazing response to our plea for help and we thank each and every one of you who responded to my post on Facebook," he added.

"Thank you for all the help the great people of Sidmouth and Sidbury are showing in these horrible times.

"Please pop down and see us at Sidbury Village Hall - every little helps them in a time of crisis."