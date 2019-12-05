Sidbury's Hannah to climb Mount Kenya for conservation charity

Hannah Lane on a trek in Western Australia. Picture: Supplied by Hannah Lane Archant

A Sidbury woman is embarking on 10 months of training, to climb Africa's second highest mountain.

Hannah Lane, 24, will trek up to the Point Lenana summit of Mount Kenya in October 2020 to raise money for the conservation charity Born Free.

She and her fellow climbers will walk through volcanic landscapes and forests, passing lakes and glaciers, on the way to the icy summit nearly 5,000 metres high.

The trek will take five days.

"I'm very nervously excited," she said.

"I wanted something that was going to take me out of my comfort zone.

"I think it'll be challenging but incredibly rewarding at the same time."

Hannah has climbed mountains before in day treks, in New Zealand, Guatemala and Indonesia, but has never experienced a longer hike.

As part of her training she plans to climb Snowdon and visit the Lake District, as well as walking on Dartmoor and the Jurassic Coast.

To find out more and to sponsor Hannah, visit her JustGiving page.