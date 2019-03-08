Advanced search

Sidford Business Park: Three-day planning inquiry opens

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 July 2019

A planning appeal into a proposal for Sidford Business Park will be discussed at Blackdown House. Picture: Archant

A planning appeal into a proposal for Sidford Business Park will be discussed at Blackdown House. Picture: Archant

Archant

Tune in to our blog reporting the Sidford Business Park inquiry.

A controversial proposal for a multi-million pound business park in Sidford will go before a three-day planning inquiry.

The planning inspector will open the inquiry for the change-of-use at land east of Two Bridges on Tuesday, July 16.

The inquiry is scheduled for three days, concluding on Thursday, July 18.

Applicants Tim and Mike Ford have challenged the decision made by East Devon District Council in October last year.

The outline application is applying for a change of use of land from agricultural to employment and will provide 8,445 sqm of new floorspace, new highway access, cycle and foot paths, improvements to flood attenuation, building layout and road layout, new hedgerow planting and associated infrastructure.

The proposals have faced mass opposition from residents and campaign group Say NO to Sidford Business Park.

The Herald will be bringing you the latest news from the inquiry through a live blog.

Tune in from 10am on Tuesday morning for the opening of the inquiry.

