Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidford Business Park approval 'sticks two fingers up' to residents

PUBLISHED: 16:24 20 August 2019

Councillor Stuart Hughes who is the county councillor for highways was not in support of the application. Pictures: Archant

Councillor Stuart Hughes who is the county councillor for highways was not in support of the application. Pictures: Archant

Archant

The decision to grant a controversial application for a multi-million pound business park between Sidford and Sidbury sticks 'two fingers up' to residents of both parishes.

That was the scathing assessment of district councillor Stuart Hughes, who along with hundreds of others, has reacted with shock and upset at the decision to grant the 8,445 sqm development at Two Bridges Road.

A planning inquiry was held last month after applicants Mike and Tim Ford lodged an appeal against East Devon District Council's decision to refuse Sidford Business Park on highways grounds.

The inquiry, in which both cases for and against the development were heard by Planning Inspector Luke Fleming, was held over three days.

As part of his decision notice published today (August 20), Mr Fleming said there was no 'substantial evidence' to suggest highways safety would be compromised.

Cllr Hughes, who has previously stated his opposition to the massive development, told the Herald today: "It's a sad day for the Sid Valley."

Cllr Hughes said he appreciated the decision was cast as part of a democratic process, but said the campaign against the business park was a 'good one'.

He said: "I fear for the worst - if we move ahead with this, it will be sticking two fingers up to the people of Sidford and Sidbury."

Cllr Hughes said large lorries still struggle to pass each other through Sidbury, and added: "You have to see it to believe it.

"I have seen two lorries meeting head-on on several occasions."

The application which was granted on appeal is outline, meaning the final details of the development are yet to be agreed.

Related articles

Most Read

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Eleanor’s A* A levels secure place at Oxford University

Eleanor Baden from The King's School celebrated winning a place at Oxford after achieving three A* A-levels. Picture: Angela Kirby

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Eleanor’s A* A levels secure place at Oxford University

Eleanor Baden from The King's School celebrated winning a place at Oxford after achieving three A* A-levels. Picture: Angela Kirby

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Multi-million pound Sidford Business Park plans granted on appeal in landmark ruling

Business park to be built at Sidford, Picture: Daniel Wilkins and East Devon District Council.

Planning Inspector grants permission for Sidford Business Park

Business park to be built at Sidford, Picture: Daniel Wilkins and East Devon District Council.

Sidmouth Town suffer Monday night defeat at Crediton

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon Petanque Club doubles competition joy for Mike Franks and Lynne Ring.

The winning pair Mike Franks and Lynne Ring with their prize after winning the East Devon Petanque Club doubles competition. Picture EDPC

Sidford Business Park approval ‘sticks two fingers up’ to residents

Councillor Stuart Hughes who is the county councillor for highways was not in support of the application. Pictures: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists