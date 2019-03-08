Multi-million pound Sidford Business Park plans granted on appeal in landmark ruling

Business park to be built at Sidford, Picture: Daniel Wilkins and East Devon District Council. Archant

A huge multi-million pound business park which will change the face of the Sid Valley for years to come has been granted on appeal, leaving opposition to the development reeling.

The decision to grant the 8,445 sqm development at Two Bridges in Sidford has come as a damning blow to campaigners against the scheme.

At a three-day planning inquiry held last month, Planning Inspector Luke Fleming heard how the A375 road between Sidford and Sidbury was beset with traffic issues, including several head-on near misses between artic lorries.

However, in his decision notice published today (August 20), Mr Fleming said there were 'significant benefits' which outweigh the effects and inconvenience of the increase in HGV traffic in the parishes.

Mr Fleming's report said: "The proposed development would help meet the significant employment needs of the area.

"The drainage and flood attenuation measures would reduce the risk of surface water flooding elsewhere.

"The proposal would also contribute towards a section of the Sidmouth to Sidford cycle route… The appeal should therefore be allowed."

The decision brings the end of a three-saga surrounding the business park application, which has been a subject of contention since the first application submitted in 2016.

The latest application, submitted in May last year, proposed a scaled-down version of the original development.

The change-of-use plans were opposed by Sidmouth Town Council and ultimately East Devon District Council, prompting the authority to refuse the application in October last years.

An appeal was lodged by applicants Mike and Tim Ford at the start of this year, and arguments were heard from both supporters and opposition at a three-day planning inquiry.

Following the inquiry, Mr Fleming made an unaccompanied visit to the site to examine the traffic and key areas that could be affected by the application.

In his report, Mr Fleming said: "There is no substantive evidence before me to suggest that the employment needs of the area have changed or that the Alexandria Industrial Estate constraints have been overcome since the Local Plan was examined and subsequently adopted.

"The appeal site is therefore clearly needed to meet the need for a mix and variety of all types of employment space in the area.

"I find the traffic related to B8 (storage or distribution) element of the proposed development would not compromise highway safety or the satisfactory operation of the highway network.

The inspector said a full or a partial award of costs was justified as the appeal was 'inevitable'.

Reacting the decision, Cllr Stuart Hughes said it was a 'sad day for the Sid Valley'.