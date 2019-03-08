Lorry weight restriction proposal 'makes sense' at Sidford

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4992. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

A new restriction stopping HGV's weighing more than 7.5tonnes from entering Sidford and Sidbury has been proposed.

Devon county councillor and Sidmouth ward member Stuart Hughes has announced he wants to secure the restriction on the A375 through Sidbury to the traffic light junction at Sidford Cross.

If implemented, all HGV's more than 7.5tonnes would need to divert away from the area via Daisymount.

Cllr Hughes said weight restrictions of this sort, except for access, were in place in Honiton Town Centre and on the A3052 at Lyme Regis. Diverted HGVs instead used the A358 from Axminster to A3052 Boshill Cross.

He said: "There has been considerable concerns expressed by the local residents and especially those who live adjacent to the highway of both Sidbury and School Street Sidford over the increase in HGV's using the A375 route through their communities and further increases on the unsuitable sections of highway with narrow pinch points was a reason the County Council objected to the application for the B8 Distribution element of the Business Park application on the outskirts of Sidford.

"Whilst the governments planning inspector allowed the appeal he did however refer to the problems further HGV movements would cause and it therefore makes sense for a 7.5 tonne restriction to be applied."

Devon county council officers are now looking at the request.