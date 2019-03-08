Advanced search

Lorry weight restriction proposal 'makes sense' at Sidford

PUBLISHED: 16:59 07 October 2019

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4992. Picture: Terry Ife

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4992. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A new restriction stopping HGV's weighing more than 7.5tonnes from entering Sidford and Sidbury has been proposed.

Devon county councillor and Sidmouth ward member Stuart Hughes has announced he wants to secure the restriction on the A375 through Sidbury to the traffic light junction at Sidford Cross.

If implemented, all HGV's more than 7.5tonnes would need to divert away from the area via Daisymount.

Cllr Hughes said weight restrictions of this sort, except for access, were in place in Honiton Town Centre and on the A3052 at Lyme Regis. Diverted HGVs instead used the A358 from Axminster to A3052 Boshill Cross.

He said: "There has been considerable concerns expressed by the local residents and especially those who live adjacent to the highway of both Sidbury and School Street Sidford over the increase in HGV's using the A375 route through their communities and further increases on the unsuitable sections of highway with narrow pinch points was a reason the County Council objected to the application for the B8 Distribution element of the Business Park application on the outskirts of Sidford.

"Whilst the governments planning inspector allowed the appeal he did however refer to the problems further HGV movements would cause and it therefore makes sense for a 7.5 tonne restriction to be applied."

Devon county council officers are now looking at the request.

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

See inside Sidmouth business’s £100,000 showroom renovation

Fords South West staff and guests celebrate the opening of its new showroom. Picture: Clarissa Place

Missing man was last seen in Sidmouth almost two weeks ago

Police are searching for missing man Matthew Williams, last seen in Sidmouth on September 26. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police and Archant

Ho ho how much? Santa’s Magical Kingdom promises ‘great value for money’

Santa greets the crowds at Otter Garden Centres in a previous year. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref sho 5302-46-10SH

Man charged with attempted murder in Ottery

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Not all Tickety-Boo – owner reveals reason for sudden closure

Tickety Boo owner Stuart Phillips pictured in 2016 with the opening of the pirate ship in the play kingdom. Picture: Sue Cade

See inside Sidmouth business’s £100,000 showroom renovation

Fords South West staff and guests celebrate the opening of its new showroom. Picture: Clarissa Place

Missing man was last seen in Sidmouth almost two weeks ago

Police are searching for missing man Matthew Williams, last seen in Sidmouth on September 26. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police and Archant

Ho ho how much? Santa’s Magical Kingdom promises ‘great value for money’

Santa greets the crowds at Otter Garden Centres in a previous year. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref sho 5302-46-10SH

Man charged with attempted murder in Ottery

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Challenge Cup success for James Spiller

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth Under-7s enjoy first outing of new season

Sidmouth RFC Under-7s who made a start to their season with a game against Honiton. Picture SRFC

Sidmouth police reveal their top priorities in the town

Sidmouth police reveal their top priorities in the town. Pictures: Archant

Lorry weight restriction proposal ‘makes sense’ at Sidford

Stuart Hughes. Ref shs 22 18TI 4992. Picture: Terry Ife

Ho ho how much? Santa’s Magical Kingdom promises ‘great value for money’

Santa greets the crowds at Otter Garden Centres in a previous year. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref sho 5302-46-10SH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists