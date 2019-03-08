Sidford Business Park plan approved - but what happens now?

The Sidford Business Park site. Picture: Google Archant

A controversial application to build a multi-million pound business park in Sidford has been approved by the planning inspector, but what happens now?

Tim and Mike Ford have been granted outline permission to turn a site east of Two Bridges into a 8,445 sqm business park following an appeal.

The development aims to create 250 full-time jobs.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) originally refused the application on the grounds it would be a 'detriment to highway safety'.

An outline application seeks to establish whether the scale and nature of the development would be acceptable to the planning authority.

The developer now has three years to submit detailed reserved matters applications which will include the access and layout of the site.

At this stage, residents, interested parties and Sidmouth Town Council will have the chance to have their say before the final decision is made by EDDC.