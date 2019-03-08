Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidford Business Park plan approved - but what happens now?

PUBLISHED: 16:20 20 August 2019

The Sidford Business Park site. Picture: Google

The Sidford Business Park site. Picture: Google

Archant

A controversial application to build a multi-million pound business park in Sidford has been approved by the planning inspector, but what happens now?

Tim and Mike Ford have been granted outline permission to turn a site east of Two Bridges into a 8,445 sqm business park following an appeal.

The development aims to create 250 full-time jobs.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) originally refused the application on the grounds it would be a 'detriment to highway safety'.

An outline application seeks to establish whether the scale and nature of the development would be acceptable to the planning authority.

The developer now has three years to submit detailed reserved matters applications which will include the access and layout of the site.

At this stage, residents, interested parties and Sidmouth Town Council will have the chance to have their say before the final decision is made by EDDC.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Eleanor’s A* A levels secure place at Oxford University

Eleanor Baden from The King's School celebrated winning a place at Oxford after achieving three A* A-levels. Picture: Angela Kirby

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Anonymous note praises shop’s colourful shopfront

Pia-Maria Boast, of the Sidmouth Steps Dress Agency, with the note praising the shop's floral display. Picture: Clarissa Place

‘Perfect destination’ - Rockfish reveal further details for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

What is happening at Sidmouth Regatta 2019?

Sidmouth Regatta 2018. Picture: Simon Horn

Dog run over and killed in Sidmouth

Sidmouth's police team are looking into an incident where a dog was killed after being run over in Drake's Avenue. Picture: Google Street View

Eleanor’s A* A levels secure place at Oxford University

Eleanor Baden from The King's School celebrated winning a place at Oxford after achieving three A* A-levels. Picture: Angela Kirby

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Multi-million pound Sidford Business Park plans granted on appeal in landmark ruling

Business park to be built at Sidford, Picture: Daniel Wilkins and East Devon District Council.

Planning Inspector grants permission for Sidford Business Park

Business park to be built at Sidford, Picture: Daniel Wilkins and East Devon District Council.

Sidmouth Town suffer Monday night defeat at Crediton

Ottery AFC at home to Totnes&Dartington FC. Ref shsp 34 19TI 8454. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon Petanque Club doubles competition joy for Mike Franks and Lynne Ring.

The winning pair Mike Franks and Lynne Ring with their prize after winning the East Devon Petanque Club doubles competition. Picture EDPC

Sidford Business Park approval ‘sticks two fingers up’ to residents

Councillor Stuart Hughes who is the county councillor for highways was not in support of the application. Pictures: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists