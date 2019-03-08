Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Bonny bonnets make for egg-cellent show at pre-school

PUBLISHED: 07:55 14 April 2019

Sidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1859. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1859. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Egg-cited youngsters paraded around, showing off their Easter bonnets with a special last day of term at Sidford.

Sidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1880. Picture: Terry IfeSidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1880. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford Byes Pre-School held its cracking annual Easter bonnet parade last Friday, April 5.

Delighted parents watched as their children paraded and hopped around the hall to show of their egg-cellent hats.

The bonnets were made with everything from beads, pipe cleaners, homemade nests,  cotton wool sheep, pompom bunnies and chicks, handmade artwork, ducks made of  sponge and feathers.

One was even made from newspaper.

Sidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1853. Picture: Terry IfeSidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1853. Picture: Terry Ife

The youngsters had a lovely time and enjoy themselves during the event before teachers and parents joined them for an Easter-themed lunch.

Sidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1857. Picture: Terry IfeSidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1857. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1851. Picture: Terry IfeSidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1851. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1844. Picture: Terry IfeSidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1844. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1850. Picture: Terry IfeSidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1850. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1843. Picture: Terry IfeSidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1843. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1837. Picture: Terry IfeSidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1837. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1832. Picture: Terry IfeSidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1832. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1834. Picture: Terry IfeSidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1834. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1831. Picture: Terry IfeSidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1831. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1828. Picture: Terry IfeSidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1828. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1826. Picture: Terry IfeSidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1826. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1824. Picture: Terry IfeSidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1824. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1822. Picture: Terry IfeSidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1822. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1816. Picture: Terry IfeSidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1816. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1814. Picture: Terry IfeSidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1814. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Car wing mirrors smashed in ‘mindless vandalism’ along Ottery road

Police are looking for information following a spate of criminal damage near the Butts Hill junction. Picture: Ottery Police

Who is performing at Sidmouth air display 2019?

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton

Scammers swindle more the £1,000 from Sidmouth woman by hacking emails

close up of hands of business person working on computer, man using internet and social media

Donor steps forward to replace Ottery bridge

The site of the former bridge at The Tumbling Weir. Ref sho 03 19TI 8526. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth charity saves 500 donkeys from Brazil farm

Scenes from the farm where The Donkey Sanctuary staff have been at work to save hundreds of the animals. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Car wing mirrors smashed in ‘mindless vandalism’ along Ottery road

Police are looking for information following a spate of criminal damage near the Butts Hill junction. Picture: Ottery Police

Who is performing at Sidmouth air display 2019?

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton

Scammers swindle more the £1,000 from Sidmouth woman by hacking emails

close up of hands of business person working on computer, man using internet and social media

Donor steps forward to replace Ottery bridge

The site of the former bridge at The Tumbling Weir. Ref sho 03 19TI 8526. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth charity saves 500 donkeys from Brazil farm

Scenes from the farm where The Donkey Sanctuary staff have been at work to save hundreds of the animals. Picture: The Donkey Sanctuary

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Bonny bonnets make for egg-cellent show at pre-school

Sidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1859. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Chiefs win final game to land title success - Saturday’s local sport round-up

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Your garden waste collections could soon become free, but must be fully funded warns council

Waste bins. Picture: Radar

‘Its about loving and showing care for the town where you live’

John and Kirsty Hammond outside The Dairy Shop. Ref edr 11 19TI 0828. Picture: Terry Ife

Easter treats and traditions - Sidmouth in 1977

Sidmouth Easter bun fight - 1977. Picture: Sidmouth Herald archives. Ref shs Sidmouth Bun Fight Nost 1977 005
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists