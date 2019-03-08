Bonny bonnets make for egg-cellent show at pre-school

Sidford Byes Pre-School easter bonnet parade. Ref shs 14 19TI 1859. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Egg-cited youngsters paraded around, showing off their Easter bonnets with a special last day of term at Sidford.

Sidford Byes Pre-School held its cracking annual Easter bonnet parade last Friday, April 5.

Delighted parents watched as their children paraded and hopped around the hall to show of their egg-cellent hats.

The bonnets were made with everything from beads, pipe cleaners, homemade nests, cotton wool sheep, pompom bunnies and chicks, handmade artwork, ducks made of sponge and feathers.

One was even made from newspaper.

The youngsters had a lovely time and enjoy themselves during the event before teachers and parents joined them for an Easter-themed lunch.

