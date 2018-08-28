Your chance to name a new Sidford development and win £100

Green Close care home site in Sidford. Ref shs 43-16TI 0480.CR2 Archant

You could win £100 by naming a new retirement development in Sidford.

Developer Churchill Retirement Living has launched a competition to name its new retirement development in Green Close, Sidford.

It is inviting local residents to submit name suggestions and the author of the winning name will receive a £100 prize.

The name will appear on the development.

Construction will start shortly on the 40 retirement flats, which will replace the former care home.

Potential entrants are reminded that all Churchill Retirement Living development names end in ‘Lodge’ so be sure to include that in your submission.

To enter, send your suggested name and the reason for it to: Jo Ridehalgh, Sidford Naming Competition, Freepost, Churchill Retirement Livingor by email to jo.ridehalgh@crl.co.uk.

Entries must include your name, address and phone number and the closing date is January 31.