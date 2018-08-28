Sidford home plan faces opposition for the third time

An application to build a new house with its own access has been labelled ‘unacceptable’ by civic leaders for the third time.

Sidmouth Town Council’s planning committee met last Wednesday (January 23) and voted to oppose the outline plans for land adjacent 114 Sidford Road.

It is the third time an application has been submitted for the site after plans were rejected on appeal last year.

The application has received four objections from residents opposed to the narrowness of the plot, lack of parking and not in keeping with the area.

One resident told the meeting: “One of the key points is there are no proper plans for this still. He has submitted a number of applications and they are still not in the place of getting more detailed plans.

“The land is very small for any development and its really only suitable for garden land.”

The outline proposal has reserved matters and is looking to build one two-bedroom detached house with an access.

The applicant has listed a number of options for vehicle access to the house including car-free, using the nearby service road or the creation of a turntable. The proposed access would be for both pedestrians and vehicles.

Councillor Jeff Turner said: “I think even an outline planning application you are meant to provide something more definite to what you are proposing and the applicant is not doing that. All of them (the options) are really unacceptable for one reason or another. None of them are acceptable because none of those schemes would be complimentary to the area concerned. All of the houses in that area are detached or semi detached and most of them 1930s that sort of era then next to one of the new houses but even that is a more traditional style of house. It would be out of keeping with the area as well. I wouldn’t support on grounds of over development and out of keeping with the area and not acceptable in terms of any of the parking schemes.”

Councillor Simon Pollentine added: “We have had it twice before we didn’t like it. There was a whole series of reasons we didn’t like it last time I don’t see that they have addressed any of those. The turntable thing is quite bizarre.”

East Devon District Council will decide the application at a future date.