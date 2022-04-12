News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Sidford home plant tree for Jubilee

Author Picture Icon

Adam Manning

Published: 12:39 PM April 12, 2022
Updated: 1:40 PM April 12, 2022
Queen's Jubilee at Lockyer Lodge, Sidford. - Credit: Lockyer Lodge.

A tree has been planted for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee for residents of a Sidford care home. 

On Thursday, April 7, residents at Lockyear Lodge retirement living planted a ‘bird cherry’ sapling in the communal gardens as part of the ‘Queens Green Canopy’ initiative. 

The ‘Queens Green Canopy’ campaign was set up to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year. The initiative encourages tree planting to create a legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the Nation, which will benefit future generations. 

Caroline Haswell, senior regional marketing manager for Churchill Retirement Living, said: “It was great to welcome everyone to this special event to kick off this year’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations at Lockyer Lodge, and we’d like to say a big thank you to those who took part. There are plenty more events happening soon at the Lodge to mark the Queen’s Jubilee year, and everyone is welcome to come and enjoy a patriotic celebration and experience the lifestyle, friendship and sense of community on offer here.” 

Further information on the initiative is available at queensgreencanopy.org 

East Devon News
Sidmouth News
Sideford News

