Sidford resident’s garden video chosen by Gardeners’ World

Lucy in her garden. Picture: The Wheelers Archant

A green-fingered Sidford resident recorded a video of her garden, which has been aired by a TV show, after being chosen from a pot of 6,500 clips submitted by viewers.

Lucy Wheeler was watching Gardeners’ World when Monty invited viewers to send in a two-minute video of their gardens and a bit about it, to show others helpful tips.

The Wheelers’ video went live on the Gardeners’ World Facebook page and after three hours had more than 13,000 views.

Lucy said: “At the time I thought it would be fun so I asked my reluctant teenagers to help.

“I thought of two topics to mention, firstly digging a small pot into the ground next to your tomato plant to use as a water reservoir, and secondly putting banana peel under roses to help feed the plant as it contains potassium.

“I set up the camera and then I roped my daughter Jessy into recording and zooming the shots.

“We had quite a laugh with mistakes and fun with our dog Skipper.

“Then my son Luke kindly edited all the clips Jessy and I had taken.”

The family sent in the two-minute video on May 28 and heard back from a horticultural researcher on the show, on Tuesday, June 16.

Lucy said: “The programme called me and told me that out of six and a half thousand clips six have been chosen.”

Three clips will be aired on Friday, June 19, and three will be shown on social media this week.

She added: “I wanted to share this with the community of Sidmouth as we live in Sidford and I wanted to thank Luke, Jessy and Skipper - the star of the show - for their help to do something different and have a laugh in this difficult time for all of us.”

Visit www.facebook.com/groups/109537659188472 to see the video.

