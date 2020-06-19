Advanced search

Sidford resident’s garden video chosen by Gardeners’ World

Lucy in her garden. Picture: The Wheelers

Lucy in her garden. Picture: The Wheelers

A green-fingered Sidford resident recorded a video of her garden, which has been aired by a TV show, after being chosen from a pot of 6,500 clips submitted by viewers.

Lucy Wheeler was watching Gardeners’ World when Monty invited viewers to send in a two-minute video of their gardens and a bit about it, to show others helpful tips.

The Wheelers’ video went live on the Gardeners’ World Facebook page and after three hours had more than 13,000 views.

Lucy said: “At the time I thought it would be fun so I asked my reluctant teenagers to help.

“I thought of two topics to mention, firstly digging a small pot into the ground next to your tomato plant to use as a water reservoir, and secondly putting banana peel under roses to help feed the plant as it contains potassium.

“I set up the camera and then I roped my daughter Jessy into recording and zooming the shots.

“We had quite a laugh with mistakes and fun with our dog Skipper.

“Then my son Luke kindly edited all the clips Jessy and I had taken.”

The family sent in the two-minute video on May 28 and heard back from a horticultural researcher on the show, on Tuesday, June 16.

Lucy said: “The programme called me and told me that out of six and a half thousand clips six have been chosen.”

Three clips will be aired on Friday, June 19, and three will be shown on social media this week.

She added: “I wanted to share this with the community of Sidmouth as we live in Sidford and I wanted to thank Luke, Jessy and Skipper - the star of the show - for their help to do something different and have a laugh in this difficult time for all of us.”

Visit www.facebook.com/groups/109537659188472 to see the video.

'Unique' Sidmouth coffee house Selleys for sale

Selleys coffee shop in Libra Court. Photo by Terry Ife ref shf 3571-44-12TI To order your copy of this photograph go to www.sidmouthherald.co.uk and click on myphotos24

Sidmouth will only be partially pedestrianised for three months

Parts of Sidmouth will be pedestrianised for three months

Two Sidmouth town councillors step down

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Sidmouth shopkeepers glad to be open again, but 'need the visitor trade back'

Carl East, manager of Winstone's independent bookshop. Picture: Maria McCarthy

Devon's Covid death rate is far lower than the thousands expected

Devon had been expecting as many as 6,000 Covid-19 deaths but has seen 336 so far. Picture: Getty/Google

