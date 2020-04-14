Sidford residents dance in the street to raise morale during lockdown

Charlotte Norton, centre, organised the street dance. Picture: Kyle Baker Kyle Baker

A Sidford neighbourhood lifted their spirits during lockdown by holding a ‘dancing in the street’ event on Good Friday.

Residents of Fleming Avenue join the street dance Picture: Kyle Baker Residents of Fleming Avenue join the street dance Picture: Kyle Baker

Around 40 people in Fleming Avenue came out into their gardens or into the road to join in.

The dance was organised by Charlotte Norton who set up a Facebook group and put notes through the doors of people who did not use social media.

She said: “I’d organised it because I realised how lonely it can be to be isolated, and wanted to do something to allow social but distant contact for those (like myself) who are feeling very lonely at this time.

“We got to say hello to neighbours we’d never met before and it bought happiness and a sense of community to those who have little contact with the outside world at the moment.”

The Easter Bunny at the Fleming Avenue street dance. Picture: Kyle Baker The Easter Bunny at the Fleming Avenue street dance. Picture: Kyle Baker

Alexa Baker suggested that people wear fancy dress, and her son Kyle took on the role of DJ, playing music from his phone through an amplifier.

Mrs Baker said: “Social distancing was maintained throughout, and it was great to see young and old open their front doors and join in.

“Pharrell’s Happy, followed by Macarena and YMCA, saw some serious shapes being thrown, and close by in Lockyer Avenue, young Bradley Greenaway, who is self-isolating, was able to join in in his garden.

“The Easter Bunny even made an appearance.”

Jean Green had celebrated her 100th birthday last July. Picture: Sidmouth Nursing Home Jean Green had celebrated her 100th birthday last July. Picture: Sidmouth Nursing Home

It was not until the next morning that Charlotte revealed that just five minutes before the dance was due to start, she had received a phone call giving the news that her grandmother had died.

Mrs Baker said: “In shock, she decided to continue with the street dancing as she was the one who organised it all and didn’t want to let anyone down.

“Her nan, Jean Green, lived in Fleming Avenue for 30 years and Charlotte has since said that her nan would have loved it that we were dancing in the street, having been a keen dancer back in the day.”

Mrs Green had been a resident in Sidmouth Nursing Home, where she had celebrated her 100th birthday last July.

There are now plans to hold another street dance in Mrs Green’s memory.