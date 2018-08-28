Sidford Road cleared after collision

Sidford Road, between Manstone Lane and Primley Road. Picture: Google. Archant

A Sidmouth road has been cleared after being partially blocked in both directions.

Police were called to the incident on the A375, between Manstone Lane and Primley Road, at about 3.40pm on Wednesday (December 19).

The collision initially blocked both lanes on Sidford Road but at 4pm police reports stated that the road was now partially unblocked.

Further updates to come.

UPDATE: At 4.40pm, police confirmed the accident has been cleared.