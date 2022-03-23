Tennis club planning bid as membership soars

Sidford Tennis Club is hoping to install new floodlights in a bid to allow more people to play the game.

The Byes Lane club, formed in 1948, has applied to East Devon District Council for permission to install LED lights on its third court to enable more people to play into the evening.

As well as new lights, the club says it has experienced 'growing pains' as it expands adult membership, with 43 new joiners this year taking the total to 113 adults - compared to 35 in 2017.

Now, it hopes to increase the number of juniors playing the game - and wants to use the third court more in the evening.

"Many of the adults like to play after work, which is also the prime coaching time," the application says.

"Our matches have been deferred to 7pm start times – the latest the leagues will tolerate to accommodate this.

"With the lack of floodlights on Court 3 and the nights drawing in, this has exacerbated the problem.

"By providing extra lighting capacity on Court 3 we will be able to provide our membership access to Court 3 while coaching and matches are held on Courts 1 & 2."

The application adds that the halogen bulbs used by the current floodlights are becoming 'difficult to source' and are 'not environmentally friendly', and the lights would all be upgraded to LED bulbs.

Meanwhile, the patio area outside the clubhouse would be lifted under the plans, in order to make it more accessible and 'safer' to all.

The changes, the club says, will help in its mission to help people 'enjoy the health and social benefits of tennis'.

"Currently the club is on an upward trend with 43 new members joining this year and we are now at 113 adult members, compared to 35 in 2017," the application adds.

"This growth is part of our planned strategy to grow the adult membership by introducing more new people from the community to tennis.

"Pivotal to this approach is a healthy coaching programme so that these new/rusty players can develop their skills and gain the confidence to join in on other social events.

"With the adults established in 2022, the next step is to expand the junior base through children, referrals and family connections from these adults."