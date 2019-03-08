Advanced search

Replacement traffic lights work to begin next month

PUBLISHED: 09:29 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:29 11 September 2019

Sidford view. Ref shs 25-16AW 1052. Picture: Alex Walton

Alex Walton

Works to replace traffic lights at Sidford Cross will begin next month.

Devon County Council will start work on Monday, October 14, to upgrade the traffic signals by replacing the lights at the junction of the A3052/A375 and the adjacent pedestrian crossing.

The work is expected to take more than two weeks.

Temporary four-way traffic lights will be in place while work is carried out.

The remaining phase of the scheme will see the old lights decommissioned and replaced with new traffic signals which use LED extra low voltage equipment.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council cabinet member for highway management and local councillor for Sidmouth, said: "This is a very busy crossroads on an A-road so it's important that we ensure the traffic signals are reliable.

"The advanced work was successfully carried out in June and the main phase of the scheme, which is the installation of the new signal units, has been timed to minimise disruption.

"The new LED equipment will also add to our on-going commitment to reduce our energy usage and carbon emissions."

