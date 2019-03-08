Sidford WI to share member's 'herstory' in new book

Caroline Stanley and Christine Teague from Sidford WI with the group's book Herstory. Picture: Sidford WI Archant

A new book telling the 'her-story' of the lives of WI members will be launched this weekend.

To mark its centenary anniversary, the Sidford branch has announced it will be selling the book during a cream tea event at Sidford Social Hall on Saturday, July 6.

WI members Caroline Stanley and Christine Teague have compiled and edited the book.

Mrs Stanley said: "Because history is so often about men, and from a male point of view, we have called this one 'Herstory.' Our members come from all walks of life and many grew up in other parts of the country, so the memories are fascinating and varied. Many of the writers were born before WW2 and have vivid recollections of that time, indeed, one lady was born in an air-raid shelter at the height of the Blitz. Many of our members grew up in Sidmouth or Sidford and have clear memories of how things were in 'the old days.'"

Copies of 'Herstory' can be bought for £4.50 between 3pm to 5pm.