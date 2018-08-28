Advanced search

Sidford WI’s woolly women donate 60 knitted toys to children’s bereavement charity

PUBLISHED: 09:01 10 January 2019

Sara Bennett from Balloons Charity and some of the members of the Sidford WI Woolley Women Group who knitted the toys. Picture: Sue Cox

A collection of homemade knitted animals has been donated to a bereavement charity to help grieving youngsters.

Sidford WI’s team of ‘woolly women’ worked throughout the year to create more than 60 toys to give to the charity Balloons, to help use in its counselling services.

Sarah Bennett, from the charity, said she was stunned when she picked up the large collection last Tuesday.

Balloons provides support in Exeter, East and Mid Devon for young people and their families before or after the death of someone significant in their lives.

The WI had helped raise money for the cause earlier this year but wanted to continue their support after hearing it was in need of more knitted toys.

Each child using the service can take the toy home with them.

Beryl Kingman, president of Sidford WI, said: “They go through them within three to four weeks, that is pretty staggering.”

