Sidford woman is a High Street Hero

PUBLISHED: 15:59 15 October 2019

A Guide Dog. Picture: Getty Images.

Boris Djuranovic

A Sidford woman is set to become a High Street Hero - to support the Guide Dogs' Access All Areas campaign.

Carol Stanley will join more than 300 supporters across the country who have signed up to take part.

She is visiting Sidford and Sidmouth high streets this month to raise awareness of the access rights of all assistance dog owners - and how shops can better support people that are blind or partially sighted.

A Guide Dogs' survey earlier this year revealed that 76 per cent of assistance dog owners said that they have experienced an access refusal at some point from places like taxis, shops, cafes, pubs, restaurants and other premises and services open to the public.

Mrs Stanley said: "I am taking part in High Street Heroes 2019 because although I cannot possibly know how difficult life must be for people with sight or hearing loss/impairment or physical disability, I do understand the huge difference that a guide or assistance dog makes to those in need of one.

"People in such circumstances face daily challenges just in carrying out everyday activities, which many of us take for granted.

"It is important that as a member of this community we offer what support we can to make life that bit easier for others."

