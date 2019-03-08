Come and see Sidholme Music Room's fourth restored chandelier being put back in place

The first three restored chandeliers shining bright in Sidholme Music Room. Picture: John McGregor Archant

There will be a chance to see one of Sidholme Music Room's restored chandeliers being re-hung on Tuesday, November 26.

The fourth of the seven chandeliers will be put back in place above the stage, and two smaller ones will be removed for renovation.

The music room will be open to the public from 10am until 6pm, with refreshments available.

Visitors will also be able to talk to the restorers from Wilkinson Ltd, who have been working on the chandeliers at their premises in Kent.

The project to upgrade the music room began in the autumn of 2013. Since then the organ has been restored, a new grand piano installed and fifteen wall lights renovated, as well as the largest chandelier and two smaller ones.

The Friends of Sidholme Music Room are continuing to raise funds to restore the remaining three chandeliers, and other features of the building. They have thanked the musicians who have helped by performing in the music room, and the audiences who have supported the concerts.