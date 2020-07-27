Advanced search

Sidholme Hotel put on open market, but local bid still ‘on the table’

PUBLISHED: 12:04 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:38 27 July 2020

A view of the hotel's exterior. Picture: John McGregor

John McGregor

The Sidholme Hotel has been put up for sale.

It is being marketed by the property firm Savills, which is inviting offers over £1.9million.

But the Save Sidmouth’s Hidden Gem group, which launched a campaign in May to buy the hotel from owners The Christian Guild, says its bid is ‘still on the table’.

The group raised £280,000 in its first six weeks of fundraising, of which £265,000 was from potential investors. The fund now stands at £360,000.

Its aim was for the hotel to continue providing accommodation, but to also host a range of music and cultural activities, building upon the regular concerts that have been taking place at the hotel’s music room.

In response to the news that the Sidholme Hotel had been put on the open market, a spokesman said the group had been ‘waiting for developments’ and would ‘continue to monitor’ the situation.

He said: “Our intention is to establish a dialogue with whosoever becomes the new owner, with the aim of a continuance of the community access that has become established.

“In the meantime, we remain in touch with Christian Guild.”

