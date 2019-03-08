Advanced search

Historic Sidmouth hotel seeks to install bar for first time in 88-year history

PUBLISHED: 07:02 15 August 2019

Sidholme Hotel. Picture: Google Maps

Sidholme Hotel. Picture: Google Maps

Picture: Google Maps

Plans have been made to install a bar at a historic Sidmouth hotel for the first time in the best part of a century.

An application has been submitted to East Devon District Council seeking permission to carry out work at the Sidholme Hotel, in Elysian Fields.

The renovations look to remove the existing reception and office to create new bar and new reception and entrance hall.

The Grade II* listed building, which currently has no bar and dates back to 1826, was originally built for the 6th Earl of Buckinghamshire and was known as Richmond Lodge (House), It became Sidholme Hotel in 1931.

If given the go-ahead, the new bar will be located where the current reception and office is and the reception desk will be relocate to the entrance foyer. The non-original partition separating the small lounge from the current corridor and reception will be removed to create a physical and visual linkage with the bar. The fine historic lounge fireplace will be retained. EDDC will make final decision.

