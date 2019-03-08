Free concerts at Sidholme
PUBLISHED: 17:15 03 May 2019
Archant
A variety of musicians will be performing at the Music Room, with retiring collections for the Chandelier Fund
The Sidholme Spring Music Festival takes place in May, with a series of free concerts at the Sidholme Music Room.
Some are in the afternoon, others in the evening, and all will have a retiring collection for the Chandelier Fund.
Sunday, May 5 3.30 - 4.30: The Woodbury Wind Octet - oboes, clarinets, bassoons and horns.
Monday, May 6 7.45 - 8.45: Sidmouth Ukelele Band, 'With a Song and a Smile'.
Tuesday, May 7, 7.45 - 9pm: Piano recital by Nina Savicevic, entrant in BBC Young Musician Competition. (See separate preview for further details of this concert).
Wednesday, May 8, 7.30 - 8.30: Blundells School Young Musicians. Jazz saxophone, flute, voices - musical theatre and classical.
Plus- Special guests - Samswara - Sitar and Tabla.
Thursday, May 9, 7.45 - 8.45: A Maytime Selection from The Phoenix Singers and Handbell Ringers.
Sunday, May 12, 3.30 - 4.30: The Nick Brown Trio. Clarinet, viola and pianoforte.
Sunday, May 19, 3.30 - 4.30: Colyton Grammar School, Young Musicians.
