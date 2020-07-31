Advanced search

Application made to convert Barclays bank into new home

PUBLISHED: 08:00 02 August 2020

The Sidmouth branch of Barclays bank.

The former Barclays bank on Sidmouth High Street could soon be occupied again if a new application to change its use is successful.

The site, which is between Paragon Books and Kingfisher Cards & Gifts, has been empty since November 2018 and the applicant wishes to convert it into a residential property.

The application is just for the front portion of the building as the rear has already received planning permission to be converted to residential accommodation.

The new home would comprise a kitchen and living area at the front with a bedroom and bathroom at the rear. Access to the property would come from an existing side door.

The application also seeks to widen the window on the south side of the building to allow more light into the bedroom, as well as the removal of the cashpoint machine and double doors on the front of the building.

Vehicle parking would be provided at the rear of the property in the existing car park.

In their design and access statement, the applicants note that a number of unsuccessful applications have been made since the bank’s closure, and comment that the current layout and hard brick frontage is not suited to modern retail occupiers’ needs.

The applicant also commented that the shift away from High Street retailing has reduced the demand for retail units.

The application also makes reference to the Covid-19 effect on the retail industry.

Sidmouth Town Council Planning Committee will discuss the plans before passing their opinion to East Devon District Council who will make the final decision.

