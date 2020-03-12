Advanced search

Sidmouth 2020 project looks to a sustainable future

PUBLISHED: 07:00 13 March 2020

Climate change, food production, energy and the built environment are among the issues that will be explored in a project looking at ways to make the Sid Vale more sustainable over the next 10 years.

The Vision Group for Sidmouth is launching a project called Sidmouth 2020, focusing on positive actions that will benefit the local community in the coming years.

It will look at whether people need to reduce travel and imports, and become more resilient and self-sufficient.

Various public events are planned later in the year, including an evening in June focusing on biodiversity in gardens, parks and the countryside.

There will be an event in August, linked to the food festival at Kennaway House, celebrating local produce.

Later in the year there will be a session looking at the built environment, covering self-build, retrofitting and getting a good deal on renewable energy for the home.

Anyone interested in the project can find out more by visiting the Vision Group for Sidmouth website.

