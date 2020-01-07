Advanced search

Town council supports plans for Manstone Park football stand 'in principal'

PUBLISHED: 17:34 07 January 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 07 January 2020

The proposed layout of Manstone Park. Picture: Sidmouth AFC

The proposed layout of Manstone Park. Picture: Sidmouth AFC

Archant

Plans to build a new covered spectator stand at Manstone Park have received the backing of the town council.

Sidmouth AFC wants to build the new seating area at the town council-owned recreation park which is home to the football club on match days.

For the club to comply with national ground grading standards, set by the Football Association, work on the new stand needs to begin this year.

At a meeting on Monday (January 6), the town council agreed to support the idea in principal.

However, some councillors said a balance needs to be maintained between the needs of the club and public access to the recreation ground.

A formal planning application is yet to be submitted to the district council.

Speaking at the meeting, Andy Argyle, club development team leader at Sidmouth AFC, said: "Manstone Park is a public asset and the football club tries to work with the grain of that.

"We play football there, we have a club house there but we are very conscious that the public also use it for recreational purposes and that is, moving forward, what we try to do."

The football club is proposing to build a covered stand on the south side of the ground.

The existing open stand, which can 'comfortably' hold around 50 people, would be dismantled.

Spectator tarmac hard-standing area will be provided along the Lidl end of the ground behind existing spectator railings.

Railings would also be installed at the eastern end in place of an existing rope barrier as well as a wire-mesh goal-stop to prevent footballs ending up in neighbours' gardens.

Mr Argyle said the club will also enter into discussions with the town council and the developer behind the Manstone skatepark over a possible joint drainage solution.

Cllr Jack Brockenshire disagreed with a new stand being built.

He said: "It's a public recreation ground not a football ground."

However, Cllr John Loudoun said: "It would be wrong for the town council at this juncture to be putting a dampener on the desires of the football club to improve their facilities."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

New chef has big plans at Ottery’s The Volunteer Inn

Gemma Youlden is excited to start her new job at The Volenteer Inn in Ottery. Picture: The Volenteer Inn

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Surplus carrots give donkeys a treat

Carrots and parsnips were shredded for the older donkeys. Picture: Simon Horn

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

REFUSED: Redevelopment plans for redundant Italian restaurant in Newton Poppleford thrown out

La Rosetta Italian restaurant closes

Pregnant sheep left to die after suffering crushed skull and ripped stomach in ‘horrific’ dog attack

A pregnant ewe suffered horrific injuries after it was attacked in Salcombe Regis on January 4. Picture: Nicola Westlake

New chef has big plans at Ottery’s The Volunteer Inn

Gemma Youlden is excited to start her new job at The Volenteer Inn in Ottery. Picture: The Volenteer Inn

Sidmouth seafront splash wall could be mix of glass, seating and planting

Sidmouth Esplanade. Ref shs 27 18TI 7051. Picture: Terry Ife

Surplus carrots give donkeys a treat

Carrots and parsnips were shredded for the older donkeys. Picture: Simon Horn

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Durham and Blackmore net trebles as Ottery U14s make winning start to 2020

George Durham celebrates one of his three goals in the Ottery St Mary U14s win over Okehampton. Picture: STEPHEN UPSHER

No call for it – council looking to replace disused phone box

Sidmouth pay phone in Connaught Gardens could be decommissioned. Picture: Alex Walton Photgraphy/Getty Images

Town council supports plans for Manstone Park football stand ‘in principal’

The proposed layout of Manstone Park. Picture: Sidmouth AFC

Hospiscare’s Men’s Walk set to return in 2020

A team taking part in Men�s Walk 2019. Picture: Colin Yelland

Tributes paid to former Sidmouth Vicar Graham Stones

Graham Stones, the Bishop of Exeter’s Chaplain. Picture: Huw Riden
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists