First look at Chinook display team heading to Sidmouth air display

Display Team Manager, Flt Lt Oliver (Oli) Bayliss will be part of the display team at Sidmouth Air Show. Picture: RAF Odiham

Spectators will be able to see first hand the power of one of the country's most versatile military helicopters as it heads to Sidmouth air display.

The full Chinook display team. Picture: RAF Odiham

The Chinook display team are the final act on Friday (August 23), closing out the show from 7.05pm.

The display team is made up of team manager flight lieutenant (Flt Lt) Oli Bayliss, team captain squadron leader Jon Turner, co-pilots Flt Lt Aaron Kerry and Flt Lt Ant Jewitt and crewmen sergeant James Begg and sergeant Rob Gredington. +

The helicopter is one of five aircraft set to appear over the seafront and team leader Jon Turner said the town will become a 'cauldron of noise' from the sound of the helicopter's blades.

The RAF Chinook display team are based at RAF Odiham in Hampshire, juggling full time operational responsibilities with display practices and performances.

Chinook Display Team Co-Pilot: Flight Lieutenant Anthony 'Ant' Jewittr will be part of the display team at Sidmouth Air Show. Picture: RAF Odiham

Members of the team were in action as recently as the start of August assisting with the flooding effort at the Whaley Bridge dam in Derby.

The Chinook helicopter is used in operations from land bases or seaborne vessels to missions in the Arctic, desert or jungle.

A team of four, comprising two pilots and two crewman, traditionally operate the aircraft during a mission.

It can carry up to 55 troops or up to 10 tonnes of mixed cargo. The aircraft is primarily used for delivering troops, supplies or evacuating battlefield casualties.

Display Team Manager, Flt Lt Oliver (Oli) Bayliss will be part of the display team at Sidmouth Air Show. Picture: RAF Odiham

The Chinook is also deployed for search and rescue.

A Royal Air Force spokesman said: "As well as part of the RAF Chinook Display Team, the crew are also part of a fully operational squadron where they combine their daily training demands with practising their display sequence.

The Chinook is an extremely capable and highly versatile support helicopter that can be operated from land bases or seaborne vessels into a range of diverse environments, from the Arctic to the desert or jungle.

"The aircraft may be heavily armed and is fitted with a suite of self-defence equipment allowing it to operate across highly contested battlespace."

Chinook Display Team Co-Pilot: Flight Lieutenant Aaron Kerry will be part of the display team at Sidmouth Air Show. Picture: RAF Odiham

